Watch
Weather

Actions

Foggy Monday with rain on the way

Dense fog settled into the Valley again Monday morning
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:43 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 07:43:25-05

It's a cold, foggy start to our Monday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Valley through noon.

Fog will lift through the day, with cloud cover lingering into the afternoon.

Besides the fog, our weather will stay calm for the next 48 hours or so.

By Wednesday night though, we'll see some changes.

A storm system will move in off the Pacific and bring us a chance of rain through Thursday.

Details are still a little fuzzy with this storm, but in general this looks to be mainly a rain event with no snow expected at pass level.

A second storm will move in some time around Christmas too.

The timing of this storm could be anywhere from Friday night to Sunday morning, and has the potential to bring us snow to the passes.

We'll be watching both of these storms closely as they develop!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018