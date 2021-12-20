Foggy Monday with rain on the way

It's a cold, foggy start to our Monday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Valley through noon.

Fog will lift through the day, with cloud cover lingering into the afternoon.

Besides the fog, our weather will stay calm for the next 48 hours or so.

By Wednesday night though, we'll see some changes.

A storm system will move in off the Pacific and bring us a chance of rain through Thursday.

Details are still a little fuzzy with this storm, but in general this looks to be mainly a rain event with no snow expected at pass level.

A second storm will move in some time around Christmas too.

The timing of this storm could be anywhere from Friday night to Sunday morning, and has the potential to bring us snow to the passes.

We'll be watching both of these storms closely as they develop!