Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Foggy mornings, hazy afternoons remain in the forecast

23ABC evening weather update February 2, 2026
Posted

High pressure remains in control of our weather for most of this week.

That means our familiar weather pattern stays with us.

Expect foggy mornings, including areas of very dense fog, and hazy, but comfortable afternoons in the 60s and 70s.

Even warmer weather is expected to our south.

Parts of the LA area will be near 90° on Wednesday!

As we head toward Friday the high pressure system will break down.

This will lower our fog chances, and actually bring a very slight rain chance into the forecast.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

02/02/2026

Fog Late

-° / 43°

12%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Fog Late

68° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Mostly Clear

70° / 45°

3%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Cloudy

74° / 52°

1%

Friday

02/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 48°

5%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 47°

6%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 47°

24%

Monday

02/09/2026

Showers

60° / 44°

45%