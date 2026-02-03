Foggy mornings, hazy afternoons remain in the forecast

High pressure remains in control of our weather for most of this week.

That means our familiar weather pattern stays with us.

Expect foggy mornings, including areas of very dense fog, and hazy, but comfortable afternoons in the 60s and 70s.

Even warmer weather is expected to our south.

Parts of the LA area will be near 90° on Wednesday!

As we head toward Friday the high pressure system will break down.

This will lower our fog chances, and actually bring a very slight rain chance into the forecast.

