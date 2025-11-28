Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy start to Black Friday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 28, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. Fog remains our big weather story this morning, and a dense fog advisory remains in effect for the valley until 10 am.

Dense fog reports came in early Friday across the valley, and Meadows Field reports 0 miles of visibility as of 5:45 am.

Now, how long will the fog last? Fog is fickle, and as you know, we've had stubborn clouds all week in the valley. The good news for Friday is this: the cloud layer is set to rise, meaning fog will be able to lift and dissipate by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low-60s for Friday, though.

Again, the National Weather Service is allowing the fog advisory to expire at 10 am. To avoid the fog slowing you down on this Black Friday, plan your shopping later in the morning and early afternoon.

Outside of the valley, temperatures will be much nicer. The KRV and desert will be in the low-70s, and the mountains will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a bit more wind in east Kern by Sunday as our weather pattern shifts. We are monitoring a minor rain chance for next Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks good!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

11/28/2025

AM Fog/PM Sun

62° / 43°

4%

Saturday

11/29/2025

AM Fog/PM Sun

58° / 43°

8%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Sunny

60° / 44°

7%

Monday

12/01/2025

Mostly Sunny

61° / 43°

5%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 44°

3%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 42°

17%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 42°

5%

Friday

12/05/2025

Sunny

62° / 45°

2%