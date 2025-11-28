Foggy start to Black Friday

Happy Friday, Kern County. Fog remains our big weather story this morning, and a dense fog advisory remains in effect for the valley until 10 am.

Dense fog reports came in early Friday across the valley, and Meadows Field reports 0 miles of visibility as of 5:45 am.

Now, how long will the fog last? Fog is fickle, and as you know, we've had stubborn clouds all week in the valley. The good news for Friday is this: the cloud layer is set to rise, meaning fog will be able to lift and dissipate by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low-60s for Friday, though.

Again, the National Weather Service is allowing the fog advisory to expire at 10 am. To avoid the fog slowing you down on this Black Friday, plan your shopping later in the morning and early afternoon.

Outside of the valley, temperatures will be much nicer. The KRV and desert will be in the low-70s, and the mountains will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a bit more wind in east Kern by Sunday as our weather pattern shifts. We are monitoring a minor rain chance for next Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks good!



