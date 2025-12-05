Foggy start to Friday

Happy Friday, Kern County. Fog is back in Bakersfield this morning, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 am Friday.

Visibility as low as 1/4 mile is possible, so plan for extra time on your Bakersfield commute and drive safely.

The valley is entering another dry weekend, and as high pressure builds in just off the coast, we have more fog chances for Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures are highly dependent on how long the clouds and fog stick around, though we'll likely stay in the 50s through the weekend in Bakersfield.

If you're looking to escape the fog and gloom, eastern Kern County has a beautiful weekend ahead. The mountains will be back in the upper-50s and low-60s, the desert will be in the high-60s, and the KRV actually gets near 70 by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies and calm winds are expected this weekend as high pressure remains in control of the west coast's weather.

In the latest outlook, the Climate Prediction Center shows a 50-60% chance of below average precipitation for the next 6-10 days. That means valley fog is likely to hang on until the next storm system breaks up the stagnant weather pattern.

