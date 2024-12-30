Foggy start to the week in the valley and mountains

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our final days of 2024 bring consistent and mostly calm conditions across Kern County. Our weather is set to be fairly mild throughout the week as we have high pressure built in along parts of central and southern California, but that high pressure brings fog chances up in the morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the valley, including Bakersfield and Delano, until 10:00 a.m. Monday. Areas of haze and fog are also being picked up along Hwy 58 near Tehachapi and the I-5 near Lebec. If fog lingers into the early afternoon, our temperatures could be a few degrees lower than what's forecasted.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 55 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 54

Arvin: 54

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 58 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 58

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 62 by the afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 64

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 52 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 52

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

