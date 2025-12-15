Foggy start to the work week

Happy Monday, Kern County.

We begin this new week with the all-too-familiar story: valley fog. The San Joaquin Valley is under a dense fog advisory from Merced down to Bakersfield until 11 a.m. Monday. Patches of dense fog are likely in the early part of Monday, and similar to the weekend, clouds are likely to hang on for most of the afternoon.

There is a minor chance...chance being the operative word...of a bit of clearing this afternoon, meaning we could see slivers of sunshine peeking out. Temperatures will be impacted by the fog and clouds, so the valley will likely stay in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Away from the valley clouds, temperatures stay mild and quite nice for mid-December in east Kern. The Kern River Valley and desert neighborhoods will be in the upper-60s and low-70s, and mountain towns will be in the mid-60s.

When will the valley finally see a change in our cloudy forecast? Well, there is some hope this weekend. We're keeping an eye on a storm system that's currently set to arrive by Saturday. A storm, particularly the wind that comes along with it, is what we've been waiting for to help clear the clouds out of the valley. As of Monday, it looks like the weekend storm will bring minor rain chances our way, but again, we are waiting to see how strong the wind will be to see if we can finally clear the clouds.

