Foggy start to Tuesday, chance to break out of the fog later this week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Dense fog remains in our forecast this morning, though there is a glimmer of hope later this week that our valley fog chances will dissipate.

We'll talk about that in a moment, but let's begin with Tuesday's fog. A dense fog advisory remains in effect until noon for the entire San Joaquin Valley. Less than a mile of visibility was reported in both Delano and Bakersfield around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Fog delays are possible, and you can monitor those on https://alertline.kern.org/.

Fog is expected to hang on until the early afternoon. Similar to yesterday, clouds are likely to remain settled in the valley, so temperatures will mainly be in the 50s in our valley towns. Fog chances remain in the forecast until at least Wednesday.

Away from the valley fog and haze, 60s and low-70s remain in the KRV, desert, and mountains.

We're monitoring a weak storm system set to arrive on Thursday. This system is set to bring a bit more wind in the forecast, plus minor rain chances.

The influx of more wind could be just enough to help lower our valley fog chances for the second half of the week. Scattered light showers are possible with this system, though the chances are fairly low. We're keeping an eye on the storm's track, and we'll let you know if the rain chances increase.

