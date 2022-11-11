Foggy start to Veterans Day for some

While Florida continues to deal with now Tropical Storm Nicole, our weather remains calm.

With calm, clear, and cool conditions expected, fog will be a possibility once again.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas north of Bakersfield, like Delano, Wasco, and McFarland, through Friday morning.

If you do encounter fog be sure to slow down and turn on your low beams.

One other thing to keep an eye on is increasing clouds on Friday, so any fog that forms could linger longer.

Other than that we expect cool temperatures with 50s and 60s expected across Kern.