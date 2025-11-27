Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy with a side of cooler temperatures on Thanksgiving day

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 27, 2025
Posted

Happy Thanksgiving, Kern County. We hope you have a wonderful holiday!

In your Thanksgiving forecast, the big story is fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 1:00 p.m. for the valley. The best chance for dense fog is in the early half of the day, before noon. So, if you're planning a turkey trot or a Thanksgiving breakfast, fog is likely.

If you encounter fog while driving to your holiday plans, activate your low beam headlights, keep a safe following distance between you and other cars, and take it slow.

Overcast skies are expected to hang on into the day, very similar to the past few days. The fog and clouds will keep Bakersfield cooler, with a high of 57 degrees. The cooler temps could be welcome news for anyone breaking out the Thanksgiving sweaters!

Outside of the valley, partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of Kern. High temperatures will be in the 60s in the mountains and desert, and up to 70 degrees in the KRV.

The system we've been keeping an eye on for the weekend has weakened. We no longer expect any rain on Sunday, but the shift in our weather pattern will break up our fog chances. So morning fog is unlikely to linger into the weekend.

Again, we wish you a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/27/2025

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 44°

5%

Friday

11/28/2025

Mostly Sunny

63° / 44°

12%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Mostly Sunny

60° / 45°

8%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Sunny

60° / 44°

5%

Monday

12/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

5%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Mostly Sunny

61° / 43°

4%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 42°

6%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Sunny

60° / 42°

3%