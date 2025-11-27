Foggy with a side of cooler temperatures on Thanksgiving day

Happy Thanksgiving, Kern County. We hope you have a wonderful holiday!

In your Thanksgiving forecast, the big story is fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 1:00 p.m. for the valley. The best chance for dense fog is in the early half of the day, before noon. So, if you're planning a turkey trot or a Thanksgiving breakfast, fog is likely.

If you encounter fog while driving to your holiday plans, activate your low beam headlights, keep a safe following distance between you and other cars, and take it slow.

Overcast skies are expected to hang on into the day, very similar to the past few days. The fog and clouds will keep Bakersfield cooler, with a high of 57 degrees. The cooler temps could be welcome news for anyone breaking out the Thanksgiving sweaters!

Outside of the valley, partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of Kern. High temperatures will be in the 60s in the mountains and desert, and up to 70 degrees in the KRV.

The system we've been keeping an eye on for the weekend has weakened. We no longer expect any rain on Sunday, but the shift in our weather pattern will break up our fog chances. So morning fog is unlikely to linger into the weekend.

Again, we wish you a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

