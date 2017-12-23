Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's for the valley. Christmas Eve we are still in the lower 60's with partly cloudy skies.

That night we will have temps in the upper 30's for Santa. For Christmas Day on Monday, we will be in the lower 30's but we will have mostly sunny skies! We gradually warm up throughout the week heading into new years with temps heading into the mid to upper 60's with mostly sunny skies.

For the KRV and mountains, we will be between the upper 50's to lower 60's this weekend with overnight lows in the mid 30's.

Christmas we are back to mostly sunny skies in the lower 60's to upper 50's. We gradually warm up into next week heading into the upper 60's for the KRV and the lower 60's for the mountains heading into new years.

No burning unless registered for Kern County today.