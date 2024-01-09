Watch Now
Freeze Warning: Another cold night ahead

Temperatures will fall to or below freezing for most of Kern County
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 20:27:49-05

After a mild December, January has brought plenty of winter weather to Kern County.

We'll feel some of that winter weather again Monday night, as most parts of Kern County will fall to or below freezing.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all Valley areas through Tuesday morning.

Another taste of winter comes Wednesday evening.

That's when our next storm system arrives.

It'll bring light rain to the Valley, strong winds to the mountains and desert, and some mountain snow, too.

Snow levels could fall as low as 2,000 feet by Wednesday night, but the system won't bring have much moisture to work with, so snow totals should be low.

A trace to an inch or two is all we're expecting at and below pass level.

That means both the Grapevine and Highway 58 will likely stay open, but travel delays will be possible if snow starts to stick.

We'll keep a close eye on the conditions over the next 48 hours.

