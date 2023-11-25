Freeze Warning: cold nights ahead

Get ready for some cold nights!

A cold air mass to our east, coupled with calm winds and clear skies will overnight lows to our below freezing for most of Kern County starting Friday night and lasting into next week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the Kern Desert, as well as Valley areas north and west of Bakersfield.

Mountain towns will fall below freezing, too, but have already done so several times this year, and are not under the Freeze Warning.

With these cold nights on the way, remember to bring pets inside, and cover up sensitive plants you want to keep alive!

