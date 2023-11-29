Freeze warning ends, cold temperatures continue throughout the week

The freeze warning that's been in effect for areas of Kern County will expire Wednesday morning, but colder temperatures are expected throughout the week.

Many communities across the county will see at or below freezing temperatures overnight tonight and throughout the rest of the week, so make sure to bring pets inside and cover up any sensitive plants during those colder temperatures. Parts of Northwest Kern and some of our Desert and Mountain communities will be at or below freezing.

Moving into the next few days, there is a slight chance of rain is possible for our Valley and Mountain communities on Wednesday and Friday, with a 10-to-20% chance of precipitation. Mountain areas could see a dusting of snow early Friday.

The rest of the work week is looking colder than usual. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop below 60 degrees in the Valley, a brisk 40 degrees in the Mountains and a mix of 50s and 60s in the Desert by Thursday and into Friday.

