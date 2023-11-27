Freeze Warning still persists in Kern

Happy Monday!

We are waking up to some cool conditions here in Kern, with a Freeze Warning still in effect for areas of the northwest valley and deserts.

This is set to expire on Nov. 30.

As for the temperatures today, Bakersfield and the valley will be in the mid 60s.

The KRV will be in the mid 60s as well.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 40s and low 50s today.

And our deserts will be reaching highs in the upper 50s and low 60s

Wind gusts and air quality are relatively calm and moderate today.

As we head towards mid-week, we will have cooler weather as well as rain chances head our way!

