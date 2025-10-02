Friday brings our coolest weather in months

It's been a cool week already, and it's going to get cooler.

An upper level trough will bring the coolest weather we've seen in Bakersfield since May.

The forecast high for Friday is only 74°.

Mountain towns will struggle to hit 60°!

The trough will also bring scattered, very light showers Thursday evening into Friday morning.

To our north, snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet!

No snow is expected in Kern, though.

The final impact our incoming weather system will be gusty winds in Eastern Kern.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Kern County Desert, where gusts could hit 50s miles an hour on Friday.

