Friday brings our coolest weather in months

Bakersfield will see it's first high in the 70s since May
23ABC Evening weather update October 2, 2025
Posted

It's been a cool week already, and it's going to get cooler.

An upper level trough will bring the coolest weather we've seen in Bakersfield since May.

The forecast high for Friday is only 74°.

Mountain towns will struggle to hit 60°!

The trough will also bring scattered, very light showers Thursday evening into Friday morning.

To our north, snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet!

No snow is expected in Kern, though.

The final impact our incoming weather system will be gusty winds in Eastern Kern.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Kern County Desert, where gusts could hit 50s miles an hour on Friday.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/02/2025

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 64°

17%

Friday

10/03/2025

Clear

74° / 56°

3%

Saturday

10/04/2025

Clear

77° / 57°

2%

Sunday

10/05/2025

Clear

83° / 60°

1%

Monday

10/06/2025

Clear

83° / 60°

3%

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Clear

83° / 61°

2%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Clear

86° / 61°

1%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Clear

85° / 60°

5%