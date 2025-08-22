Friday likely the hottest day of the year so far; minor rain chances this weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Today's the day we've been watching very closely through the week—likely our hottest day of the year so far, potentially the hottest day of the year full-stop.

A strong high pressure system dominates California's weather this weekend, and it's bringing extreme heat into Kern. In addition to heat, this system's position allows monsoonal moisture to flow in to southern and central California. That does two things: 1) increase humidity, and 2) bring minor rain and thunderstorm chances into the weekend.

On Friday, the slow introduction of monsoonal moisture will actually bring noticeable humidity to the valley, including Bakersfield. Valley dew points are expected to be around 55-60 degrees Friday afternoon, and that is around the level where you will likely notice the humidity. The main takeaway: the air could feel hotter than what the official temperature is.

Unfortunately, our temperatures will be quite hot. Bakersfield is forecasted to be 107 Friday and 105 on Saturday. Most of the desert will feel temperatures in the vicinity of 110, and both the desert and urban valley (aka Bakersfield, Arvin and Taft) are under an extreme heat warning through Sunday morning.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Kern River Valley and the northern end of the valley, including Delano and McFarland, also through Sunday morning. Temperatures up to 105 are possible.

Last but certainly not least, the introduction of monsoonal moisture brings those minor rain chances this weekend.

The bulk of the rain and thunderstorms look to stay off to the east on Friday, but a push of scattered rain and possible thunderstorms comes Saturday morning. Widespread showers are very unlikely. The best chances for isolated showers and storms will be in the mountains and high desert.

