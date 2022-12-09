Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend.

A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week.

This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.

We hope to pick up a half of an inch of rain and two feet of snow in mountain areas.

Do expect gusty winds and possibly lightning and thunder Sunday into Monday.

Our forecast high today is 60 degrees which is our seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay warm and prep for this storm.