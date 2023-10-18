Watch Now
Get ready for a warm day ahead with temperatures moving into the nineties

High pressure expanding today bringing potentially record-breaking heat to all of California.
bg 7 day 10-18-2023.png
23ABC
bg mnt 7 day 10-18-2023.png
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 09:12:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

Temperatures will begin a warming trend today and high temperatures will reach around 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Thursday.

Little change is expected on Friday, then trending much cooler over the weekend. By Sunday, high temperatures are forecast to be back near normal.

There is a slight chance for light precipitation in the mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 90 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

