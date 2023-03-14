Watch Now
Get ready for another rainy day ahead as with watches and warning in effect

Atmospheric River continues to bring threats of flooding to the area today potentially a half to a full inch of rain.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 08:45:16-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone, another atmospheric river will begin to impact our CWA today into tonight and move out of the area by tomorrow morning.

This system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to much of the valley, foothills, and mountains, which will exacerbate the flooding already seen by rivers, streams, low lying areas, and poor drainage areas.

Wednesday will have some lingering precipitation, but then we will have a break from the rain and snow on Thursday before another system moves into the area on Friday and through the weekend.

While the precipitation storm totals for the weekend system look weaker than what will fall today, any amount of rain on already overly saturated soils and warmer snowpack will create more flooding issues.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield today is 65 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and stay dry.

