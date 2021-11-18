Gloomy morning, sunny afternoon

The last few days have followed the same pattern.

A foggy start to the day, followed by clouds that linger into the late morning to early afternoon, and then beautiful sunshine by the late afternoon.

For the most part, that pattern is staying with us.

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night will likely lead to areas of fog Thursday morning.

That fog will slowly lift through the day.

However, it does looks like we'll see some passing high clouds as opposed to full sun by the afternoon.

High temperatures will depend on how quickly the fog and low clouds can lift, but will likely be in the upper 60s in the Valley on Thursday.

One other note for Thursday is that air quality will be poor, with no burning allowed.