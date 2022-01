Our weekend isn't getting off to a great start.

We're expecting quite a bit of Valley fog, which had already formed north of Bakersfield Friday night.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in the Valley through noon Saturday.

Even when the fog lifts, skies will be cloudy as upper level clouds linger.

We're also tracking a small rain chance, with a few scattered light showers moving through the county!

Temperatures remain near normal, and sunnier skies are expected by Sunday!