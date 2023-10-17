Good Tuesday Kern County comfortable conditions today as numbers dip a few degrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Slightly lower temperatures are expected today then trending much warmer to around 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Thursday.

Little changes are expected on Friday then trending much cooler over the weekend.

By Sunday, high temperatures are forecast to be back near normal.

There is a slight chance for light precipitation on Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high for today is 82 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

