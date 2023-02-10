Gorgeous day end to the week

Thursday was beautiful!

Bakersfield hit a high of 66° under sunny skies with just a bit of haze.

In many ways, Friday looks even better!

Bakersfield will enjoy afternoon temperatures right around 70 degrees, with 50s and 60s in the mountains and desert.

Skies won't be quite as sunny though, with clouds on the increase into the afternoon.

We expect more cloudiness this weekend, alongside a slight chance of rain Saturday and Saturday night, as a weak storm system passes.

Little is expected in the way of rain, but enough mountain snow could fall down to 4,000 feet to cause some slick spots.

Temperatures will be much colder this weekend, too.

Highs will fall back into the 50s in Bakersfield, with low to mid 40s expected on Saturday in the mountains.