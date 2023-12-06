Gorgeous December day expected Wednesday, but a cold front is on its heels

Enjoy the beautiful December weather while it lasts, Kern County. Wednesday will be a gorgeous day in town, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s in the Valley. Don't put your jackets back in the closet just yet, though. A cold front is on its way from the Pacific North West that will cause temperatures to drop significantly by the end of the week.

The cold front will bring temperatures down to the low 60s on Thursday and by Friday, Bakersfield will only reach 55 degrees. There is the potential for some areas of patchy fog Wednesday and Thursday morning, but it will likely not impact your morning commute.

The mountain and desert communities will see cooler temperatures and high winds by Thursday and Friday as well. Lake Isabella's temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday, with Wednesday's high expected to be 73 degrees and Thursday only reaching 54 degrees. Areas in the mountains and Kern River Valley will also see a slight 10-to-20% chance of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Wind gusts in Eastern Kern, mainly in our desert communities, could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay safe and enjoy the Wednesday sunshine, Kern.

