Gorgeous June weather expected

Most of us are enjoying some incredible June weather!

Bakerfield only hit 82° Monday, down from 99° on Saturday.

These temperatures will stay with us, too.

Valley highs will stay in the low to mid 80s all through the work week.

While the Valley is beautiful, other parts of Kern are dealing with strong winds.

Desert areas are under a Wind Advisory until 11PM Monday night.

Gusts in the desert will be up to 50 miles per hour through the evening, and will still be near 40 miles per hour Tuesday.

Gusts around 30 miles per hour will be possible in Eastern Kern for the remainder of the work week.

Away from Kern County, we're also keeping an eye on the tropics.

Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the Atlantic, and will likely become the first hurricane of the season within the next 3 days.

At this point it looks like Bret will impact the Caribbean, but it's hard to say if the storm poses any threat at all to the United States.