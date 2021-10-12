Gorgeous weather for several days

After a very active Monday, pleasant, calm weather has returned to Kern County.

The negative effects of our latest storm system - extremely strong winds and blowing dust, are gone.

The cooler air the system brought with us has stayed, and we'll enjoy a few more cool days in the forecast.

We'll also enjoy more good air quality and crystal clear skies!

The only thing we'll need to watch over the next few days is the overnight lows in our mountain communities, as they'll fall near to below freezing at times.

Here in the Valley we can expect beautiful 70s through Thursday, and a return to the low to mid 80s (near average for mid October) through the weekend!

Enjoy the nice Fall weather!