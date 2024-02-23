Gorgeous weekend ahead followed by another system

Happy Friday everyone!

We are set for a great weekend warm up ahead of us before some more winter weather heads our way.

Today in Bakersfield it is set to be 66°.

The Grapevine is projected to reach the mid 50s.

The KRV will be in the mid 60s.

And our deserts will reach highs of 67° at most.

As for this weekend, expect a nice weekend in the 70s here in Bakersfield.

A low pressure system will be swinging in Monday night- bringing with it potential for light rain in the valley, snow in the mountains and a cool down.

We will be tracking it all weekend so stay tuned on 23ABC for your travel forecast Tuesday morning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

