Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gradual warm up this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 17, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures will gradually warm up this week as heat builds back in. The hottest days are expected to be on Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure is currently situated off to the east of us, but it will slowly retrograde west and heat us back up this week.

The peak heat looks to be mid-to-late week, around Wednesday and Thursday. Bakersfield will likely see the return of triple digit heat this week, but the warm up does not look as strong as our prolonged heat wave earlier this month.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield on Monday is 99 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are set to be 101-102.

Desert towns could get near or slightly above 105 at the peak of the heat. The KRV will near 100 degrees, and mountain towns are set to return to the low-90s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 73°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

99° / 74°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

103° / 75°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Sunny

105° / 74°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Sunny

101° / 72°

3%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%