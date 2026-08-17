Gradual warm up this week

Good morning! Temperatures will gradually warm up this week as heat builds back in. The hottest days are expected to be on Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure is currently situated off to the east of us, but it will slowly retrograde west and heat us back up this week.

The peak heat looks to be mid-to-late week, around Wednesday and Thursday. Bakersfield will likely see the return of triple digit heat this week, but the warm up does not look as strong as our prolonged heat wave earlier this month.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield on Monday is 99 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are set to be 101-102.

Desert towns could get near or slightly above 105 at the peak of the heat. The KRV will near 100 degrees, and mountain towns are set to return to the low-90s.

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