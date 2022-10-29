Great weather for Halloween weekend

This upcoming Halloween weekend looks scary good!

Temperatures in the Valley will be running in the low to mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday, and will jump into the upper 70s by Halloween.

Even our cooler spots will be comfortable, with mountain towns enjoying mid 60s through the weekend and highs near 70 on Monday!

Skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be light.

We are tracking a change toward less comfortable weather, though.

Models continue to show a strong upper level low moving toward Kern County by the middle of next week.

That means big changes for our weather, with a drastic cooldown expected alongside stronger winds.

It also means the potential for rain and mountain snow.

However, latest models have backed off on rain potential quite a bit, so we'll keep our chances for rain and about 30% countywide.

Stay tuned for updates on this storm system, and have a fun and safe Halloween weekend!