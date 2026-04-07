Gusty desert winds on Tuesday; active weather this weekend

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have a calm but warm day ahead in the valley, but our desert communities have a wind advisory through Wednesday.

The Mojave Desert Slopes are under a wind advisory through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Northwest winds between 20-30 mph are possible, and gusts could be up to 50 mph.

Bakersfield will be in the low-80s Tuesday. The surrounding valley towns and the KRV will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. Mountain communities will be cooler in the 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we're monitoring two separate storm systems set to bring cooler air, rain and thunderstorm chances our way. The timeline, as it stands on Tuesday morning, looks to be Friday through Monday with rain chances.

The best chances for rain and thunderstorms looks to be Saturday, but we will have a clearer picture of the storm timeline as we get closer to the end of the week.

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