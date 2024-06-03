Gusty Monday in the desert as Kern prepares for high heat this week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our weather this week will be the hottest so far this year, so prepare for the warm temperatures.

Monday is the coolest day of the forecast. High temperatures in Bakersfield and the Valley will be in the low-90s. The Kern River Valley's highs for Monday are in the mid-80s, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park are in the mid-70s. The Desert will be the warmest spot with highs in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees.

The Desert will also have gusty winds throughout the day on Monday. As of Monday morning, no wind advisory has been issued, but the National Weather Service predicts sustained winds from 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. Areas near Mojave and Jawbone Canyon will see the highest gusts. Blowing dust could affect driving visibility, and be sure to keep two hands on the wheel if you feel heavy winds.

A strong area of high pressure continues to influence our weather pattern. By Wednesday, Bakersfield could see high temperatures near 105 degrees. The Desert, Valley and KRV are all under an excessive heat warning Wednesday through Friday.

Stay hydrated and be safe, Kern County. Have a good Monday.

