Gusty start to Tuesday in the mountains, winds shift east by afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. It's been about a week since we've had any change in our stagnant weather pattern, but we're tracking quite a bit of change for Tuesday.

The early morning hours in the valley will feel familiar as fog hangs on for another day. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon. By late morning and early afternoon, though, winds shift east and change up our weather.

A wind advisory is in effect for Tehachapi and the Mojave Desert Slopes until 10:00 a.m. Gusts could be up to 45 mph in these areas. Be safe while traveling through the mountains, especially early in the day.

We're situated in between two systems: a strong area of low pressure to our east, and high pressure off the coast. The intersection of these two systems is influencing high winds and Santa Ana events to our south, but here in Kern, we can expect winds to shift east throughout the day.

As the wind flows down the mountains and into the valley, the downslope could keep the valley warmer than the rest of Kern on Tuesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 70 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 61

Arvin: 67

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 62 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 60

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 55 by the afternoon.

California City: 57

Ridgecrest: 57

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 49 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 49

Pine Mountain Club: 59

