Gusty winds arrive Wednesday, then rain and snow overnight into Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. It will be a busy 48 hours as the latest storm system impacts our region.

The first impact you'll notice: wind. Through the day Wednesday, the cold front will be slowly but surely passing through California. As this system approaches, winds will pick up in the west valley, mountains and desert. We could see minor tree damage and the chance for blowing objects as strong wind gusts increase into the early afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible in Lost Hills and Buttonwillow, and stronger gusts up to 60mph are possible in Blackwells Corner, Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

Late Wednesday night, between 10 and 11 p.m., rain begins. The cold front arrives in Kern, and as it passes through, our strongest rain will be overnight into early Thursday. Expect showers across most of Kern County, with periods of heavy rain possible. Minor localized flooding is possible with this heavier rain overnight.

Once we're behind the cold front early Thursday morning, snow levels drop to around 3,500'. That means Thursday's precipitation will be mainly snow in the mountains. The Tehachapi and Tejon

Pass could get a dusting up to 1-3 inches of snow, but higher elevation areas above 5,000' will likely receive more significant snowfall. Alta Sierra, around 7,000', will likely get up to a foot of snow.

Although the passes are set to get a dusting up to a couple of inches of snow, it's still enough for potential travel impacts Thursday. We'll monitor road conditions closely for the duration of this storm.

