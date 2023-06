It's been a beautiful week, and we'll get another nice day on Friday.

In fact, Friday looks a little bit cooler than Thursday was.

Thursday got up to 84° in Bakersfield, but temperatures quickly fell as gusty winds blew cooler air in.

Friday will get up to around 82°, with weekend highs staying below 90°.

The cooler air won't last forever though.

Highs by next week look to soar into the upper 90s!

So summer weather is right around the corner.