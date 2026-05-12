Gusty winds bring cooler temperatures for Wednesday

Tuesday was another hot day across Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 100° for the second day in a row, and even places like Tehahapi broke 90°.

Most of Tuesday was calm, but winds will pick up Tuesday evening.

Gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are likely in the Valley, with even stronger gusts for the desert and the west side hills.

The gusty winds, combined with hot, dry conditions will result in increased fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Kern mountains, desert, and the west side hills through 10 PM Tuesday.

Winds will remain strong in eastern Kern through Wednesday.

The increase in winds comes as cooler air moves into Kern.

Valley areas drop back into the 80s on Wednesday, and mountain towns will fall all the way back into the 70s!

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