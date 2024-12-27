Gusty winds expected in east Kern Friday

Update 12/27/2024 6:00 a.m.: The National Weather Service has changed the alert for the Mojave Desert Slopes to a high wind warning. This is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Happy Friday, Kern County. The latest storm system passing through California brings scattered rain and gusty winds to Kern.

Light scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the morning and early afternoon Friday, but rain is not expected to last into the evening. This storm system is mainly centered to our north, so we are getting the lightest portion of rain compared to our neighbors in the north San Joaquin Valley. Conditions are partly cloudy and dry heading into the final weekend of 2024.

Another impact to watch out for on this Friday is gusty winds. A high wind warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for the Mojave Desert Slopes, and gusts could be up to 50mph. Wind advisories are also in effect just to our south, including areas along the I-5 near Pyramid Lake. If you're traveling in or out of Kern County to our south, keep both hands on the wheel and be safe on the roadways.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 63

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 58 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 58

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 48 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 52

Pine Mountain Club: 49

