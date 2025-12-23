Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Gusty winds followed by widespread rain

Increasing winds on Tuesday will be our first impact from the incoming storm
23ABC Evening weather update December 22, 2025
Posted

It's going to be busy week of weather for Kern County.

We're tracking wind, rain, and snow on the way.

Let's start with the wind, which will be the first impact we feel.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for our mountain and desert areas, as well as the south end of the Valley Tuesday through Thursday.

Gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible in Bakersfield, with even stronger gusts through our mountain areas.

Wind prone areas like the Grapevine could see gusts over 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds will make travel more difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and also bring the chance for tree damage and power outages.

Gusts winds will continue on and off through Christmas Day.

Now let's get into the rain.

Everyone in Kern County will see rain this week.

Rain will start up in mountain areas by Tuesday evening, and become widespread across Kern late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some clearing is expected by late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, before another round of rain arrives Christmas Day, with lingering rain into Friday.

Rain totals look to be high all across Kern.

Through Friday, 1-2" of rain is expected in the Valley and Desert, with 2-4" of rain expected in our mountain areas.

Locally higher amounts will be possible, too.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Kern County through Friday.

We're likely to see our typical heavy rain impacts from this storm, things like flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, rock slides through the Kern canyon, and washouts of rural roads.

Finally, we do expect some snow, too.

Snow levels will start our very high, around 8,000 feet, and gradually drop to around 6,000 feet by Christmas night.

On the very tail end of the storm Friday night snow levels will lower to around 4,500 feet.

This means we can't completely rule out a bit of snow over the passes late Friday, but at this point it seems unlikely that we'd see any travel impacts due to snow.

If you're planning to travel this week, keep a very close eye on the weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

12/22/2025

Cloudy

-° / 52°

5%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Rain/Wind Late

66° / 61°

72%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 58°

19%

Thursday

12/25/2025

Showers

61° / 50°

65%

Friday

12/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 45°

20%

Saturday

12/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

53° / 42°

12%

Sunday

12/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

51° / 42°

6%

Monday

12/29/2025

Mostly Cloudy

49° / 44°

23%