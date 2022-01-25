Gusty winds return to Kern County

It was a beautiful start to our work week!

Highs were in the 60s in the Valley, with plenty of sun and even a little less haze than usual.

For the most part, our weather stays nice and calm in the Valley for the next 7 days.

That's not quite the case for the rest of Kern County.

Gusty winds are set to return to the Kern Mountains and desert as an upper level wave moves in to our east.

Our winds could pick up here in the valley too, but that will likely be brief on Wednesday.

No rain is expected through the end of the month, making this one of the driest Januaries on record, with only 0.01" of rain!