Halfway through the work week and temps are dipping just a bit into the high eighties bumping up tomorrow.

High pressure sitting overhead and bringing the heat with temps peaking this Friday and into the weekend.
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 09:19:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy hump day, afternoon maximums reached the low 90s, around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Stronger winds have cascaded into the San Joaquin Valley, with sustained winds around ten miles per hour and gusts around 20 miles per hour.

The elevated winds across the region extend into the Mojave Desert Slopes where sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour remain expected through the overnight hours.

A Wind Advisory will continue for this area until 8 AM PDT this morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 89 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Have a great Wednesday.

