Halloween Forecast: Great weather all across Kern

The Halloween forecast is looking great all across Kern County.

Skies will partly cloudy, winds will be mostly light, and temperatures will be comfortable.

Highs will range from the mid 60s in the mountains to mid 70s in the Valley.

Across the state and the country the Halloween forecast isn't looking as nice.

Here in California nobody is in for a terrible Halloween, but highs will be a little on the warm side in the mid 80s for the LA area.

Nationwide, a cold Halloween is the bigger issue.

High temperatures in the upper midwest will be winter-like, only in the 20s and 30s!

Safe to say there will be many kids across the country with winter coats on over their costumes this year.

Be glad that's not the case for us!

