Happy Cyber Monday everyone we have a nice week ahead with a chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone back to the grind we go.

We have a beautiful week ahead with temperatures coming down a bit mid-week.

As numbers come down, we welcome four days of rain with chances greater than 30%.

This system moves in early Thursday bringing widespread showers, windy conditions, and cooler temperatures.

Our forecast high for today is 63 degrees, expect partly cloudy skies and Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

today we have light winds for the valley floor and dry conditions as well.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.