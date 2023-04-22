Happy Earth Day! Expect a warm weekend ahead

We made it to the weekend folks!

And one of the best days of the year- Earth Day!

This will be a warm holiday for your Saturday.

In Bakersfield, the projected high will be 82°.

Surrounding Valley communities will be the same or similar temps.

Our Grapevine communities will see low 70s and upper 60s, with Frazier Park expected to reach 71°.

The Kern River Valley will be in the upper 70s.

Our Deserts will reach highs in the low 80s, with the warmest projected high being Ridgecrest at 84°.

Wind gusts by 5 p.m. include 20 to 25 mph gusts in Eastern Kern, with 15 to 20 mph in the Valley.

Our AQI is 64, in the moderate range.

We are getting slightly cooler as we head towards Monday, but then get a big warm up when we reach Wednesday.

We are talking highs close to 90°, so stay safe and cool out there!

