Happy First Day of Spring Bakersfield, we have a cooling trend beginning today followed by chances of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Bakersfield.

The stubborn upper low that has impacted the region over the past several days will make its way to the east today.

This will leave a very short lived, very weak, induced ridge over California as an upper low over the northeast Pacific digs a trough south towards the region.

This trough begins to impact the region on Friday as the flow turns southwest and upper level heights begin to drop quickly.

This trough transverses the region through the weekend leaving northwest flow aloft by Monday that continues into the middle of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for a wet weekend ahead.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

