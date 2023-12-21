Happy first day of Winter, we have rain continuing here in our region carrying us into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday its the first day of Winter and a low pressure system will be responsible for heavy rainfall in the Kern County mountains today.

Much lighter precipitation is expected north of Kern County this afternoon.

Dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley, north of Kern County, late tonight into Friday morning.

Fog may persist in the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning Saturday into Tuesday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and stay dry.

