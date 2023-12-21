Watch Now
Happy first day of Winter, we have rain continuing here in our region carrying us into the weekend

Low pressure pushing rain into Central and Southern California with high winds as well.
bg 7 day 12-21.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-21.png
bg mnt 7 day 12-21.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 08:57:33-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday its the first day of Winter and a low pressure system will be responsible for heavy rainfall in the Kern County mountains today.

Much lighter precipitation is expected north of Kern County this afternoon.

Dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley, north of Kern County, late tonight into Friday morning.

Fog may persist in the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning Saturday into Tuesday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and stay dry.

