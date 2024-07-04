Happy Fourth of July Bakersfield, day three of this record-breaking heat wave with temps peaking Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy 4th Bakersfield, temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.

This is a dangerous and prolonged heat wave that will last several days with an Extreme Heat Risk.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday, July 11th at 8 AM, and may need to be extended further as the week progresses.

The risk of grass fires will continue with herbaceous fuel loading at or near 120% of normal.

A long period of excessive heat, minimum relative humidities near 15% and poor overnight recoveries will add to the grass fire risk.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 110 degrees with lows in the mid eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

