Happy Friday a cooling trend begins today bringing watches and warnings to the area

Cold conditions move in today with a freeze warning in our region and lows in the twenties in mountain areas.
23ABC
Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 08:42:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Black Friday Kern County, high temperatures this afternoon will be two to four degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is expected Friday and Saturday with seasonal daytime high temperatures.

However, colder nights are in store, including sub-freezing temperatures, in the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County desert each night late this weekend through at least the middle of next week.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm

