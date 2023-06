BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — TGIF Kern County,

Below normal temperatures will continue across the county warning area through the end of the weekend and into next week.

A warming trend will begin on Sunday and continue gradually through the week.

Long term ensemble guidance looks to favor temperatures reaching at or above normal by the end of next week.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.