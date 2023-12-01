Happy Friday Kern County we have another cool day ahead with partly cloudy conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County another cool day ahead.

An atmospheric disturbance will be responsible for a slight chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley and a chance of snow in the Sierra Nevada through later this morning.

Strong, gusty winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes until late this morning.

Storms will remain north of Central California this weekend into the middle of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 57 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

