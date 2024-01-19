Watch Now
Happy Friday, we have a wet weekend ahead of us as two storms move into the region

Warm weather will carry us into the weekend with temps above average and rain as well.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 08:39:31-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a wet weekend ahead.

Lingering moisture in the area is again bringing chances for patchy dense fog in the San Joaquin Valley through the morning.

Current probabilities show a 50% chance of visibilities a quarter of a mile or less throughout the valley south of Madera.

Additionally, because of the warm and moist southwesterly flow we are experiencing, temperatures are higher than normal for this time of year.

Today’s temperatures around the valley will be around 10 degrees higher than average.

They will cool slightly but stay above average through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the rain.

