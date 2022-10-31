Happy Halloween everyone it's going to be a perfect day for trick or treating with temps in the seventies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Halloween Kern County

We have a sensational day ahead of us as High Pressure still dominates our weather story.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees which is right where we should be for this time of year.

A big change moves in Wednesday as we welcome our first storm system of the season.

This will bring a 20% chance of rain to Kern County; we will see forecasted highs in the 50's so get ready to bundle up.

Today expect cloudy conditions and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Our Air Quality is sitting in the "Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm.