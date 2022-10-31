Watch Now
Happy Halloween everyone it's going to be a perfect day for trick or treating with temps in the seventies

We have a warm day upon us as High Pressure moves East, next up. Very cold conditions mid-week and a chance of rain.
23ABC
Posted at 5:58 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 08:58:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Halloween Kern County

We have a sensational day ahead of us as High Pressure still dominates our weather story.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees which is right where we should be for this time of year.

A big change moves in Wednesday as we welcome our first storm system of the season.

This will bring a 20% chance of rain to Kern County; we will see forecasted highs in the 50's so get ready to bundle up.

Today expect cloudy conditions and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Our Air Quality is sitting in the "Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

